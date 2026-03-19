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Alex Cora gives latest update on Ranger Suarez

It may be a little while until the Red Sox faithful get the full Ranger Suarez experience in the rotation.

Ryan Garvin

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) delivers a pitch against Japan in the third inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Red Sox fans might have to wait a little bit longer to get the full Ranger Suárez experience.

On Thursday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told assembled media that Suárez would most likely be the Sox' No. 5 starter to begin the season. Cora cited Suárez being behind in his regular season ramp up due to pitching in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela.

Venezuela defeated the United States in the WBC finale last Tuesday.

Between Spring Training and the WBC, Suárez has faced a combined 42 batters. The expectation is Suárez will be on a pitch count during his first trip through the rotation.

Sox fans could get their first Fenway viewing of the team's biggest offseason addition during the Milwaukee Brewers' trip to Boston in the second week of April.

Suárez, 29, signed a five-year, $130 million contract with the Red Sox after eight years pitching for the Phillies. When ramped up, the assumption is he will slot in as the Red Sox No. 3 starter behind Cy Young candidate Garrett Crochet and fellow offseason signing Sonny Gray.

The Red Sox regular season begins March 26 on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. Their first game at Fenway is April 3, when they host the San Diego Padres.

Ranger Suarez
Ryan GarvinWriter
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