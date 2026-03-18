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Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony headline impressive World Baseball Classic for Red Sox

Which Boston Red Sox players performed the best in the 2026 World Baseball Classic? Here are the highlights.

Alex Barth
Red Sox outfielders Wilyer Abreu of Venezuela (L) and Roman Anthony of the USA (R) Boston Red Sox 2026 World Baseball Classic

Red Sox outfielders Wilyer Abreu of Venezuela (L) and Roman Anthony of the USA (R)

Images via USA Today

In total, the Boston Red Sox sent 15 players to the 2026 World Baseball Classic. That group made their mark, as time and time again players representing the franchise came up big for their respective countries.

Nobody came up bigger in big moments than outfielder Wilyer Abreu for eventual champion Venezuela. His two home runs both were crucial. His sixth inning three-run home run in the quarterfinals against Japan put Venezuela in the lead for good, after they trailed 5-2 early in the game. He followed that up with a solo shot in the fifth inning of the championship, putting his country up 2-0 in a game they won 3-2.

For the tournament Abreu hit .250 with two home runs and seven runs driven in. He was one of four players to play in all seven of Venezuela's games.

Abreu was joined on team Venezuela by first baseman Willson Contreras and pitcher Ranger Suarez. Former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez gave a big contribution too, allowing just one hit over 4.1 innings to start the championship game.

Beyond the champions - Roman Anthony may not have left with a gold medal but he was named to the All-World Baseball Classic Team as one of three outfielders. A late addition to Team USA as an injury replacement, Anthony batting .280 in five games played in the tournament. He hit two home runs and had seven RBIs.

Reliever Garrett Whitlock had his impressive moments for Team USA, including a save against Mexico and a 1-2-3 eighth inning against the Dominican Republic in the Semifinals. However, pitching for the third time in five days he did allow the go-ahead run in the championship game in the ninth inning. In four appearances in total he threw 3.1 innings, allowing just that one earned run on two hits. He struck out five hitters.

The Red Sox were well represented beyond the championship game too. Here are some more standouts...

P Greg Weissert, Italy: Weissert was Italy's closer, pitching in three games and recording saves in each as part of the Italians' impressive showing in the tournament. He didn't allow a single run, and yielded just four total hits in 3.1 innings.

UTL Nate Eaton, Great Britain: Hitting leadoff for Great Britain Eaton was the team's most productive hitter. He batted .316, highlighted by a leadoff first-pitch home run off of Tarik Skubal against Team USA.

P Jovani Moran, Puerto Rico: Moran pitched four innings over three relief appearances for Puerto Rico. He allowed no runs on two hits, and struck out three hitters.

OF Jarren Duran, Mexico: Duran will come into the season red hot after his performance for Mexico. He hit .333, and his three home runs tied for the tournament lead with three other players - all three of whom played in the knockout round while Duran was limited to just four games. He added a double as well, and drove in five runs.

P Brayan Bello, Dominican Republic: In his lone start in the World Baseball Classic, Bello was excellent against Israel. He allowed just one hit in five shutout innings, striking out seven batters without allowing a walk.

OF Masataka Yoshida, Japan: Once again, Yoshida turned in on for the World Baseball Classic. Playing left field for Japan he hit .375 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Boston Red SoxMLBRoman AnthonyWilyer AbreuWorld Baseball Classic
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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