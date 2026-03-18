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Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins can’t afford to give up precious points

After they blew multiple leads and lost two straight games in overtime, concerns are raised for the Bruins in their hunt for a playoff spot.

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson

Matt and Ty discuss the Boston Bruins on the latest podcast. The guys talk about the Bruins' recent blown leads and overtime losses, the difference in the performance of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo, the struggles of Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha's season and contract situation, and more.

Audio Timestamps

2:07 - The Bruins' blown leads and the role of goaltending

5:55 - Jeremy Swayman's recent performance

12:46 - Slumps for Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie

18:00 - Recent issues with the Bruins power play

20:40 - Is Pavel Zacha in line for an extension?

27:37 - The state of the Eastern Conference playoff race

32:33 - Who is the preferred playoff opponent for the Bruins?

MONTREAL, CANADA - MARCH 17: Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montréal Canadiens checks David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins during the third period at the Bell Centre on March 17, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montréal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

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Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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