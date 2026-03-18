Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins can’t afford to give up precious points
After they blew multiple leads and lost two straight games in overtime, concerns are raised for the Bruins in their hunt for a playoff spot.
Matt and Ty discuss the Boston Bruins on the latest podcast. The guys talk about the Bruins' recent blown leads and overtime losses, the difference in the performance of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo, the struggles of Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha's season and contract situation, and more.
Audio Timestamps
2:07 - The Bruins' blown leads and the role of goaltending
5:55 - Jeremy Swayman's recent performance
12:46 - Slumps for Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie
18:00 - Recent issues with the Bruins power play
20:40 - Is Pavel Zacha in line for an extension?
27:37 - The state of the Eastern Conference playoff race
32:33 - Who is the preferred playoff opponent for the Bruins?
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