Jaylen Brown climbs Celtics all-time scoring list, C’s top Warriors

Jaylen Brown continued his MVP-caliber season Wednesday night, and he ascended the Celtics' all-time ladder in the process.

Brown scored a game-high 32 points while the returned Jayson Tatum notched a season-best 24, as the Celtics breezed past the shorthanded Golden State Warriors by a 120-99 final at TD Garden. Brown added six rebounds, five assists, and two steals, as he remains the driving force of the 2025-26 edition of the C's, even with Tatum back in the lineup and playing 30-plus minutes.

It wasn't just a geat game for Brown, it was a big night for him in terms of his long-term legacy in the Celtics franchise. Brown passed Jo Jo White and Dave Cowens on the team's all-time scoring list as he reached 13,202 career points, officially moving into the top-10. Tatum's absence for most of the season has allowed Brown to catch up to his teammate, who is ninth in franchise history with 13,908 points.

Provided Brown and Tatum both stay healthy and remain with the Celtics for the rest of their current contracts, they are both within striking distance of Robert Parish's 18,245 points in fourth place. It'll take some work to catch any of the top-3: John Havlicek (26,395), Paul Pierce (24,021), and Larry Bird (21,791).

But as they focus on the here & now, the C's extended their lead over the idle New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference to 1.5 games. The Knicks have a layup of a slate the next two games against the Nets and Wizards, so the Celtics will have to keep their hot streak going to maintain that lead.