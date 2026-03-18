Around the NFL with Dussault, around the NBA with Forsberg

In which we go around the NFL and around the NBA with a pair of beloved regular contributors to the Toucher & Hardy Show.

We're here live weekdays from 6-10 a.m. on 98.5 the Sports Hub, home of your New England Patriots. Mike Dussault is a man in the employ of that very team. He writes up a storm and produces content for Patriots.com. Some of the content he produces is in video form. That's a hot commodity these days. He's featured in the video above, and we do indeed take a trip around the NFL with Mike, touching on some of the storylines and loose ends that came out of last week's free agency activity across the league.

Fred Toucher asked Mike Dussault straight up if he felt the Patriots had accomplished enough to date to deem this offseason a success. Mike was hesitant to say yes. He'd like to the team make a big move. A.J. Brown came up in conversation, as he tends to do as of late. Maxx Crosby did, too. So did Tom Brady, but not in the way that you'd expect. Fred, Hardy, and Wallach find the rumors that Brady won't do business with New England to be fascinating. Dussault dished a bit about that, too. Fire up that clip and see for yourself.

Offseason Hub

As the NFL free agency news continues to trickle in, we'll post it on the Patriots Offseason Hub, now available on the Sports Hub website and app. The NFL Free Agency Tracker gives you up-to-the-minute updates on all the moves across the league. You'll get more Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff than you can even believe, as they give you all the latest analysis as it pertains to your New England Patriots. And as free agency takes fly out of the speakers on Toucher & Hardy, Zo & Beetle, and Felger & Mazz, we'll have the best of that for you, too.

Around the NBA

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston was back for his usual in-studio visit on Wednesday. The show spent the entire first segment of his visit lovingly critiquing his recent choice of hairstyle and accompanying moustache. Listeners were even getting in on the act, emailing in their feedback. Press play on the clip and you'll see for yourself: Forsberg is rocking a pretty unique look nowadays. Will the blowback from the audience be enough to make him break out the clippers and razor? We'll see next week.