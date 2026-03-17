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The aftershocks of Jaylen Brown and his feud with officials

Well, clearly, the aftershocks of the Jaylen Brown feud with officials are still being felt. But now, at least, it’s in a good way. After being ejected in San Antonio…

Tony Massarotti
Mar 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a free throw against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Mar 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a free throw against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Well, clearly, the aftershocks of the Jaylen Brown feud with officials are still being felt.

But now, at least, it's in a good way.

After being ejected in San Antonio last week after he lost his (expletive) when he felt officials missed a call just before halftime, Brown attempted a career-high 21 free throws in the Celtics 120-112 win over the Phoenix Suns last night at TD Garden. Brown attempted 10 free throws in the first quarter and another 10 in the fourth, easily eclipsing his previous career best of 15 free throws in a game against Detroit earlier this season.

Added to a game in which he took 14 free throws at Oklahoma City in his first game after the San Anonion ejection, Brown has now attempted 39 free throws in his last three game, a career-high for any three-game span in his career. Brown has made 36 of those 39 attempts, a whooping 92.3 percent that has raised his percentage for the season to a career-best .792.

Is this all a coincidence? Perhaps ... but unlikely. One can't help but wonder if there was some communications between the league, officials and the Celtiucs (including Brown?) in the aftermath of last week's explosion, which drew criticism of Brown and the officials both. Given that the game between the Celtics and Spurs was a marquee game this regular season played on national television, the NBA and it's broadcast partners were undoubtedly unhappy to see a star player ejected, esppecially when Jayson Tatum was already sidelined for the night during his cautious return from an Achilles injury.

Boston CelticsJaylen BrownNBAofficials
Tony MassarottiEditor
Tony Massarotti is the co-host of the number 1 afternoon-drive show, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He is a lifelong Bostonian who has been covering sports in Boston for the last 20 years. Tony worked for the Boston Herald from 1989-2008. He has been twice voted by his peers as the Massachusetts sportswriter of the year (2000, 2008) and has authored five books, including the New York times best-selling memoirs of David Ortiz, entitled “Big Papi.” A graduate of Waltham High School and Tufts University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife, Natalie, and their two sons. Tony is also the host of The Baseball Hour, which airs Monday to Friday 6pm-7pm right before most Red Sox games from April through October. The Baseball Hour offers a full inside look at the Boston Red Sox, the AL East, and all top stories from around the MLB (Major League Baseball).
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