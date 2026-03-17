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Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner called up to U.S. Men’s National Team

The Revs goalkeeper has gotten the call from Team USA for a pair of friendly matches during the March international window.

Sports Hub Staff
HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 28: Matt Turner #30 of the New England Revolution in action during the second half of a match against the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Adam Hunger/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been called up to the United States Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches during the March international window. Turner joins Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side for their final training camp before the World Cup roster is selected in May, as The Stars & Stripes prepare to host Belgium on Saturday, March 28 (3:30 p.m. EST), and Portugal on Tuesday, March 31 (7 p.m. EST), both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Turner, the Americans' starter for all four matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has been capped 52 times by the U.S. Men's National Team, collecting 27 clean sheets. The Park Ridge, New Jersey native was on the U.S. roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup last summer and last appeared up on the international stage in a June 2025 friendly against Switzerland, in which he donned the captain’s armband.

The Revolution's 31-year-old goalkeeper has seen extensive action for the United States since his debut in 2021. His 14 shutouts are a national team record through a player's first 20 caps, during which he backstopped the USMNT to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title with five clean sheets in six starts. In Qatar in 2022, Turner became the first American to keep back-to-back shutouts in a World Cup since 1930. In total, he has accrued 10 starts in Gold Cup action, three in Copa America, and 13 caps in Concacaf Nations League A action. Turner's career record at the international level stands at 29-15-8, with just 43 goals conceded.

Turner has started all three games for New England to open the 2026 campaign, after returning to MLS last summer following three seasons in England with Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace FC. The 2025 FA Cup champion recorded seven saves in the Revolution's 6-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon, his 47th regular season victory, which pushed him into second place on the club's all-time list.

Turner and the Revolution visit Western Conference opponent St. Louis City SC on Saturday, March 21 at Energizer Park. The 8:30 p.m. EST kickoff airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

Note: Press release originally distributed by the New England Revolution.

Matt Turnernew england revolutionTeam USA Soccer
Sports Hub StaffAuthor
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