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Pressure’s on Patriots after Broncos get Jaylen Waddle in blockbuster

The Broncos have agreed to a trade that brings former Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to Denver, in a big-time AFC shakeup.

Matt Dolloff
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 05: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers in the game at Bank of America Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/Getty Images)
Josh Lavallee/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have pulled off a post-free-agency trade for a dynamic new weapon for quarterback Bo Nix--and eyes are now on the Patriots to match them.

Denver is acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported the full details: the Broncos are sending their 2026 first-round pick (30th overall) and third-round pick to the Dolphins for Waddle, while the two teams are also swapping fourth-rounders.

The move gets a speedy, athletic slot receiver for Nix, who led the NFL in pass attempts in 2025 and feasted over the middle of the field with wideout Troy Franklin. Waddle, a more traditional slot, caught 64 of 100 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns, easily the most productive receiving threat for a Dolphins offense that otherwise struggled to move the ball.

Waddle also showed his versatility, lining up more often on the perimeter in 2025, as the Dolphins needed more production outside the numbers in the absence of Tyreek Hill. Entering his age-28 season, Waddle is in his prime and remains a viable weapon, and Nix and Sean Payton should be able to find plenty of ways to utilize him.

In New England, the pressure's on for the Patriots to continue to improve at wide receiver. They've long been linked to the Eagles' A.J. Brown, and it's possible this trade doesn't help them in terms of the price tag. The Pats added Romeo Doubs via free agency, but he's mostly a replacement for the production void left by the released Stefon Diggs, and realistically a high-end No. 2 option as opposed to a true No. 1 weapon.

If the Patriots really want to add a go-to target for quarterback Drake Maye, who can dictate opposing coverages and consistently beat them for big plays, they'll need to trade for Brown or a similar level of talent. Otherwise, they need to keep taking shots in the draft.

But this move for the Broncos, arguably the Pats' chief rival in the AFC entering the 2026 campaign, will only ratchet up the pressure on them to keep building around Maye for another potential playoff run.

denver broncosJaylen WaddleMiami Dolphins
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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