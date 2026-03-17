Eagles sign receiver as AJ Brown rumors swirl
The Eagles signed a new wide receiver while rumors continue to heat up about AJ Brown’s future with the franchise.
Hollywood Brown has signed a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million with the Eagles, according to ESPN. It is the first time Philadelphia has added a free agent wide receiver this offseason, perhaps a potential plan if it decides to complete an AJ Brown trade.
Hollywood Brown spent the previous two seasons in Kansas City, where he played 18 games — 16 of which occurred in 2025 — while catching 58 passes for 678 yards. Brown’s best season was a 1,000-yard season with the Ravens in 2021. He has yet to reach that feat again, as his production has steadily declined over the previous four seasons.
Trade discussions regarding AJ Brown grinded to a halt after serious conversations developed with the Patriots and Rams, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. It is unclear what the Patriots were willing to give up for Brown, who has posted 1,000-yard campaigns in six of his seven seasons.
Negotiations could reopen on June 1, a crucial date regarding dead cap against a team. If Brown is moved before June 1, the Eagles would receive $40 million worth of dead cap. But if they wait to deal Brown after June 1, their dead cap would be only $20 million. A trade is not expected to occur soon. New England and Los Angeles remain interested, and if a trade does occur, conversations would “heat up closer to June 1,” according to Russini.