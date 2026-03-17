Eagles sign receiver as AJ Brown rumors swirl

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Hollywood Brown has signed a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million with the Eagles, according to ESPN. It is the first time Philadelphia has added a free agent wide receiver this offseason, perhaps a potential plan if it decides to complete an AJ Brown trade.

Hollywood Brown spent the previous two seasons in Kansas City, where he played 18 games — 16 of which occurred in 2025 — while catching 58 passes for 678 yards. Brown’s best season was a 1,000-yard season with the Ravens in 2021. He has yet to reach that feat again, as his production has steadily declined over the previous four seasons.

Trade discussions regarding AJ Brown grinded to a halt after serious conversations developed with the Patriots and Rams, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. It is unclear what the Patriots were willing to give up for Brown, who has posted 1,000-yard campaigns in six of his seven seasons.