Bruins suffer another OT loss, this time to Canadiens

Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) celebrates with his teammates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Marco Sturm and the Bruins could not have asked for a better opportunity to score a game-winning, overtime goal Tuesday night in Montreal.

Knotted up a 2-2 and in search of the winner, David Pastrnak hit Pavel Zacha for a breakaway on Montreal's Jakub Dobes. Zacha, the scorer on both Boston goals to that point, was bearing down Dobes with the hottest stick on the roster. But when that chance did not go, the Canadiens made the Bruins pay with a Cole Caufield game-winning goal about 40 seconds later to give Montreal a 3-2 win over the B's.

The loss was Boston's second straight overtime loss in the final minute of the overtime frame, and sends the Bruins back to Boston with an 1-0-2 road trip.

Long before Caufield called game, the Bruins got things started with a first-period power-play goal from Zacha. The goal was Zacha's 21st of the campaign, which tied the single-season career-best marks that Zacha had set in his first two years with the Bruins. By the second period, and with help from a slick dish from Viktor Arvidsson, Zacha had a new career-high with his 22nd goal of the year.

In goal, the Bruins' Jeremy Swayman finished with 28 saves on 31 shots in the losing effort. Even in the loss, though, Swayman managed to hang tough with 11 high-danger saves during all-situation play. It was by all means a shooting gallery on the Boston netminder throughout the night, as it has been for most of the season.

On the backend, the Bruins turned back to Andrew Peeke on their third pairing after giving Henri Jokiharju the nod in that spot Monday night in New Jersey. Peeke, who turned 28 today, finished with three hits and three blocks in 16:44 of time on ice.