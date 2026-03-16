Terrell Williams gets his new title on the Patriots’ coaching staff

After two years of just about overhauling their coaching staff, the New England Patriots have much more continuity going through this offseason. However the team did make a couple of changes over the past month, including promoting Zak Kuhr to defensive coordinator after he stepped in for Terrell Williams last season.

On Monday, the team announced the coaching staff for 206 including Williams' new role. He'll be the 'assistant head coach,' a title he previously held under Mike Vrabel during their final year together with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Williams, 51, was hired as the defensive coordinator by the Patriots last year. However, one week into the season he had to step away from the team due to prostate cancer. Kuhr, who was previously the team's inside linebackers coach, took over as defensive play caller as the Patriots went on to have the fourth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.

As Williams and Kuhr get promotions, linebackers coach Vinny DePalma will as well. He'll go from being a general defensive assistant to inside linebackers coach - Kuhr's old role. DePalma played linebacker during his college career at Boston College.