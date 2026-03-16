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Terrell Williams gets his new title on the Patriots’ coaching staff

Terrell Williams will be the New England Patriots’ ‘assistant head coach’ in 2026, after Zak Kuhr was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Alex Barth
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams (blue pants) watch the team during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams (blue pants) watch the team during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After two years of just about overhauling their coaching staff, the New England Patriots have much more continuity going through this offseason. However the team did make a couple of changes over the past month, including promoting Zak Kuhr to defensive coordinator after he stepped in for Terrell Williams last season.

On Monday, the team announced the coaching staff for 206 including Williams' new role. He'll be the 'assistant head coach,' a title he previously held under Mike Vrabel during their final year together with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Williams, 51, was hired as the defensive coordinator by the Patriots last year. However, one week into the season he had to step away from the team due to prostate cancer. Kuhr, who was previously the team's inside linebackers coach, took over as defensive play caller as the Patriots went on to have the fourth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.

As Williams and Kuhr get promotions, linebackers coach Vinny DePalma will as well. He'll go from being a general defensive assistant to inside linebackers coach - Kuhr's old role. DePalma played linebacker during his college career at Boston College.

New coaching hires were also included in the announcement. Charles London will be an offensive analyst, Jonathan Decoster will be an offensive line assistant, and BJ Edmonds will be a general defensive assistant.

New England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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