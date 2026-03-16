Romeo Doubs contract details come out, including guaranteed money

More details are out on the Patriots' free-agent contract for wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

The latest report also serves as a confirmation of the basic numbers for the deal, as conflicting information came out in the immediate aftermath of the news of his signing last Tuesday during the first phase of NFL free agency. It's a four-year deal with a base value of $68 million and a max value of $80M; gold star for Albert Breer for actually reporting the correct figures last week.

But ESPN's Mike Reiss obtained a more detailed look at the contract and reported it on Sunday, most notably that the deal includes $39M in total guaranteed money, including a $15M signing bonus. The guarantees carry all the way through part of the 2028 season, but the majority comes over the first two years. This is essentially a glorified two-year, $35M deal fully guaranteed, then we'll see how it's going before his $4M in remaining guarantees kick in for 2028.

Here's a breakdown of the deal, as reported by Reiss:

2026

Base salary: $3M*

Cap hit: $8.6M

Roster bonus: $100,000 per game (up to $1.7M)

Workout bonus: $300,000

2027

Base salary: $13m*

Cap hit: $18.6M

Roster bonus: $100K per game (up to $1.7M)

Workout bonus: $300K

2028

Base salary: $14M**

Cap hit: $19.9M

Roster bonus: $100K per game (up to $1.7M)

Workout bonus: $300K

2029

Base salary: $15M

Cap hit: $20.9M

Roster bonus: $100k per game (up to $1.7M)

Workout bonus: $300M

Reiss added that other reports indicate an additional $3M in incentives for Doubs, which would be his opportunity to reach the top-end value of $80M. But it's a long shot that he would get there, as these contracts typically go.