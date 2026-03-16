Romeo Doubs contract details come out, including guaranteed money
A new report sheds more light on the Romeo Doubs deal with the Pats, including the guarantees and the amounts tied up in incentives.
More details are out on the Patriots' free-agent contract for wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
The latest report also serves as a confirmation of the basic numbers for the deal, as conflicting information came out in the immediate aftermath of the news of his signing last Tuesday during the first phase of NFL free agency. It's a four-year deal with a base value of $68 million and a max value of $80M; gold star for Albert Breer for actually reporting the correct figures last week.
But ESPN's Mike Reiss obtained a more detailed look at the contract and reported it on Sunday, most notably that the deal includes $39M in total guaranteed money, including a $15M signing bonus. The guarantees carry all the way through part of the 2028 season, but the majority comes over the first two years. This is essentially a glorified two-year, $35M deal fully guaranteed, then we'll see how it's going before his $4M in remaining guarantees kick in for 2028.
Here's a breakdown of the deal, as reported by Reiss:
2026
Base salary: $3M*
Cap hit: $8.6M
Roster bonus: $100,000 per game (up to $1.7M)
Workout bonus: $300,000
2027
Base salary: $13m*
Cap hit: $18.6M
Roster bonus: $100K per game (up to $1.7M)
Workout bonus: $300K
2028
Base salary: $14M**
Cap hit: $19.9M
Roster bonus: $100K per game (up to $1.7M)
Workout bonus: $300K
2029
Base salary: $15M
Cap hit: $20.9M
Roster bonus: $100k per game (up to $1.7M)
Workout bonus: $300M
Reiss added that other reports indicate an additional $3M in incentives for Doubs, which would be his opportunity to reach the top-end value of $80M. But it's a long shot that he would get there, as these contracts typically go.
Based on the $17.5M AAV over the first two seasons, Doubs would be tied with the Titans' Wan'Dale Robinson as the 25th-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. If he can approach the production left behind by the released Stefon Diggs, Doubs would be well worth top-25 receiver money.