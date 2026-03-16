Patriots training facility officially gets its name

The New England Patriots finally know what they can officially call their new training facility.

In what shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, the Pats have slapped a brand name on the new place in Foxborough, and it's a familiar, Boston-based-but-nationally-recognized company. As first broken Monday morning by Adam Schefter, the Patriots' new training facility will be known as the New Balance Athletics Center. The Pats soon officially announced the name and their new long-term partership.

Per Schefter, New Balance will also be the official footwear and apparel provider for the Patriots. Founded in Boston in 1906 as merely an arch support company, New Balance has since become one of the biggest, most recognized sports apparel brands in the world, especially in the United States and Europe. They most recently reported $9.2 billion in revenue in 2025. They're still based in Boston, with a wide range of facilities parked on Guest Street, right by the Bruins' and Celtics' own training facilities.

"New Balance is a brand that shares our deep roots in New England and our commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence," said Jonathan Kraft in a new statement, via Patriots.com. "As we look to the future, this new training facility will be a reflection of our relentless pursuit of improvement, providing our players and coaches with a world-class environment to prepare and compete for championships. We are proud to partner with New Balance, a company that understands what it means to represent this region with pride and to perform at the highest level."

The New Balance Athletics Center is expected to complete construction and open in spring 2026. The three-story, 160,000-square foot facility next to the Gillette Stadium practice fields cost an estimated $50 million to build. This will also be the new location of all the Patriots' football administration activities, but will also be a comprehensive athletic training center for the team:

"Upon arrival through a two-story foyer, the nutrition center will be the first thing players see when they arrive in the morning and last thing they see when they leave. Adjacent to nutrition is a player lounge and an enlarged, open-space locker room connected to an expanded weight room that will open directly onto three redesigned practice fields. The facility will also feature training rooms with a significant expansion of "hydro" capabilities, to include hot tubs, cold plunge tubs, a pool and an underwater treadmill."