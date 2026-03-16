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Patriots sign former Dartmouth defensive end in special teams role

The Patriots signed a new long snapper with experience as a defensive end for multiple NFL teams and an Ivy-league program

Jake Seymour

Aug 20, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) throws a pass pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Niko Lalos (54) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Patriots have signed 28-year-old Niko Lalos, according to the team. Lalos has been in the NFL since 2020, signing with the Giants and Saints as a practice squad member. He appeared on the Giants’ active roster for six games as a rookie, recording five tackles and a fumble recovery.

Lalos was also drafted by the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2022 while spending time with the Saints’ practice squad. Although the Patriots signed him as a long snapper, Lalos played defensive end at college. He posted 35 tackles, 21 of which were solo, and 10 tackles for loss during his senior year at Dartmouth. His performance earned him a spot on the All-Ivy League first team.

Julian Ashby is returning to the Patriots after starting in all 17 games a season ago. He was drafted 251st overall in the seventh round by the Patriots out of Vanderbilt.

Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Lalos is 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds.

New England Patriotsniko lalos
Jake SeymourWriter
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