Breaking down the Patriots recent additions with Bert Breer

Now that the flurry of free agency moves has fallen into place, we can look at the Patriots recent additions with one of our regulars.

Bert Breer is a man on the move. In the weeks following the Super Bowl, he's been out and about, hitting the slopes and getting in some much-needed vacation time. But since he's a true pro, he's still making time for a weekly visit with us. He zoomed into the show from parts unknown on Friday morning to look back with Fred, Hardy, and Wallach on a week's worth of free agency moves. Those moves brought a number of new names to New England, and who better than SI's Lead Content Strategist himself to break it all down for us?

That's precisely what Bert did in the clip up top. The main takeaway? Internal improvement is key. And the new crop of players the Pats picked up in free agency will help the team work toward that goal. Bert spoke specifically about wide receiver Romeo Doubs' hidden upside. The crew also got back into the draft debate. It wasn't much of a debate, however, as the general consensus is that New England should use pick no. 31 on an edge rusher. You can dig into more of Bert's free agency thoughts from around the league right here.

And don't forget our Offseason Hub here at the Sports Hub. That's where you can get all the latest news and analysis on the draft, free agency, and more on the New England Patriots during the offseason. For instance, Alex Barth has already complied his 2026 Mock Draft Version 1.0, which you can scroll through here. And Matt Dolloff has the latest on what the team has been up to at Gillette this offseason. If it's related to the Patriots recent additions and happening during the offseason, you'll find it in the Offseason Hub.

Bruins Break

We turn now to your in-the-playoff-hunt Boston Bruins. The voice of the Bruins on the Sports Hub, Ryan Johnston, zoomed into the show Monday morning from scenic Newark, New Jersey. Correction: he's not staying in Newark. Thank goodness. But he will be there to call Bruins-Devils tonight on the Hub. Pre-game at 6:30, puck drop at 7:00 on 98.5 the Sports Hub and the Sports Hub app. Of course, the Celtics are also on the schedule tonight. You can catch Celtics-Suns on our sister station, 105.7 WROR.