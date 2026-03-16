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New report explains ‘delay’ for Patriots internal free agent

Offseason surgery could delay New England Patriots free agent tackle Thayer Munford signing in free agency.

Alex Barth
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (74) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (74) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots entered the offseason with six internal unrestricted free agents. Five signed elsewhere in the first week of free agency, leaving offensive tackle Thayer Munford the lone player left unsigned.

According to EPSN's Mike Reiss, Munford's signing likely isn't imminent. He had a section in his weekly Sunday notes column titled 'Munford delay' where he explained why the 26-year-old may still be a free agent.

"Munford's return is also still possible, but that wouldn't come until a bit down the road as a source said he's recovering from surgery after playing through a knee injury," Reiss reported.

When he does get healthy, a reunion between Munford and the Patriots could make sense. Their tackle depth took a hit - especially on the left side - after losing Vederian Lowe in free agency.

Behind starters Will Campbell and Morgan Moses the Patriots have 2025 seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant, who profiles primarily as a right tackle, and 2025 practice squad players Sebastian Gutierrez and Lorenz Metz. 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace was drafted as a right tackle, but mainly worked at guard last year.

After spending his first three NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Munford joined the Patriots on the practice squad following final roster cuts last August. After about a month he was signed to the Cleveland Browns roster, but then returned to New England on the active roster in late November after being released by Cleveland.

The Patriots mainly used Munford as a jumbo tight end in 2025, but he did play some right tackle as well. He played both tackle spots (but mostly right) during his three seasons in Las Vegas, making 10 starts in 18 games.

While Munford is the Patriots only remaining unrestricted free agent unsigned, the team does have a few other players who were scheduled to be restricted free agents but not tendered. That group includes linebacker Jack Gibbens, offensive tackle Yasir Durant, and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy.

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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