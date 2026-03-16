New report explains ‘delay’ for Patriots internal free agent

The New England Patriots entered the offseason with six internal unrestricted free agents. Five signed elsewhere in the first week of free agency, leaving offensive tackle Thayer Munford the lone player left unsigned.

According to EPSN's Mike Reiss, Munford's signing likely isn't imminent. He had a section in his weekly Sunday notes column titled 'Munford delay' where he explained why the 26-year-old may still be a free agent.

"Munford's return is also still possible, but that wouldn't come until a bit down the road as a source said he's recovering from surgery after playing through a knee injury," Reiss reported.

When he does get healthy, a reunion between Munford and the Patriots could make sense. Their tackle depth took a hit - especially on the left side - after losing Vederian Lowe in free agency.

Behind starters Will Campbell and Morgan Moses the Patriots have 2025 seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant, who profiles primarily as a right tackle, and 2025 practice squad players Sebastian Gutierrez and Lorenz Metz. 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace was drafted as a right tackle, but mainly worked at guard last year.

After spending his first three NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Munford joined the Patriots on the practice squad following final roster cuts last August. After about a month he was signed to the Cleveland Browns roster, but then returned to New England on the active roster in late November after being released by Cleveland.

The Patriots mainly used Munford as a jumbo tight end in 2025, but he did play some right tackle as well. He played both tackle spots (but mostly right) during his three seasons in Las Vegas, making 10 starts in 18 games.