Linebacker Jack Gibbens officially moving on from Patriots
New England Patriots free agent linebacker Jack Gibbens is signing a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
Free agent linebacker Jack Gibbens officially won't be returning to the New England Patriots in 2026. On Monday evening, the Arizona Cardinals announced they're signing Gibbens, with further reporting indicating he's getting a two-year deal.
The Patriots had a chance to protect Gibbens as a restricted free agent, but chose not to by last week's deadline. That made the 27-year-old an unrestricted free agent.
Gibbens was signed by the Patriots last spring as a free agent, after spending three years with the Tennessee Titans including two under head coach Mike Vrabel. In New England Gibbens mainly played a special teams role but stepped in more on defense after injuries at the linebacker position.
In 17 games he made eight starts, recording 81 tackles with eight for a loss. Gibbens played 48% of the Patriots' defensive snaps last year, and 64% of their special teams snaps.
Off-ball linebacker already looked like a need for the Patriots, and Gibbens' departure only reinforces that. The team returns Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss with Marte Mapu and Chad Muma offer depth while being primarily special teams players.
They signed K.J. Britt in free agency and have Amari Gainer and Otis Reese back from last year's practice squad, but still could look to add. Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said at the Combine that linebacker is a position the Patriots would like to bolster in the NFL Draft.