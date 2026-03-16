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Linebacker Jack Gibbens officially moving on from Patriots

New England Patriots free agent linebacker Jack Gibbens is signing a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Jack Gibbens #51 of the New England Patriots lines up during the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: Jack Gibbens #51 of the New England Patriots lines up during the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Jack Gibbens officially won't be returning to the New England Patriots in 2026. On Monday evening, the Arizona Cardinals announced they're signing Gibbens, with further reporting indicating he's getting a two-year deal.

The Patriots had a chance to protect Gibbens as a restricted free agent, but chose not to by last week's deadline. That made the 27-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

Gibbens was signed by the Patriots last spring as a free agent, after spending three years with the Tennessee Titans including two under head coach Mike Vrabel. In New England Gibbens mainly played a special teams role but stepped in more on defense after injuries at the linebacker position.

In 17 games he made eight starts, recording 81 tackles with eight for a loss. Gibbens played 48% of the Patriots' defensive snaps last year, and 64% of their special teams snaps.

Off-ball linebacker already looked like a need for the Patriots, and Gibbens' departure only reinforces that. The team returns Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss with Marte Mapu and Chad Muma offer depth while being primarily special teams players.

They signed K.J. Britt in free agency and have Amari Gainer and Otis Reese back from last year's practice squad, but still could look to add. Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said at the Combine that linebacker is a position the Patriots would like to bolster in the NFL Draft.

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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