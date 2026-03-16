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“Get In The Game” Powered By Rodenhiser

Rodenhiser Home Services wants to help you “Get In The Game” of your choice this Spring.

98.5 The Sports Hub

Rodenhiser Home Services wants to help you "Get In The Game" of your choice this Spring. 

Enter below for the chance to score a $500 gift card to get into the game. 

AND BE SURE TO GET YOUR HOME GAME READY FOR WARMER WEATHER THIS SPRING…Rodenhiser Home Services is now offering $89 System Checks for Heating OR A/C systems!  Take advantage of off seasons specials to ensure your heating and A/C systems are working safe, efficient, and reliably! Technicians are available, book your appointment at Rodenhiser.com today!

Rodenhiser Home Services... Nice People... Great Service Since 1928 

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