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Charlie McAvoy earns another nod as The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week ending Mar. 15.

Ty Anderson
Mar 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Jared Wright (53) follow the play during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Mar 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Jared Wright (53) follow the play during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

For the second time this season, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has earned our nod as The Peterson School's Hardest Working Player of the Week.

And while McAvoy got down and dirty when he first captured the honor, this week's effort saw McAvoy light up the scoreboard for three goals and an assist in three games for the B's. Of his three goals, McAvoy's most impactful came in the overtime of last Tuesday's win over Los Angeles, with a breakaway dagger on the Kings.

The goal itself was scored with McAvoy gushing blood out of his mouth, too, as this game saw him take yet another tooth-crushing hit from the opposition. After the game, McAvoy admitted that he was getting tired of getting hit in the mouth, but did not miss any time after an emergency trip to the dentist late Tuesday night.

And on Saturday, McAvoy got back to his scoring ways for the Black and Gold, with two separate game-tying goals for the Bruins in what finished as a 3-2 shootout victory for the Bruins down in Washington.

"You always need a driver: In the room, off the ice, on the ice,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said of McAvoy following Saturday's win. "He has a little swagger now, especially after the Olympics. It’s nice to see, because you need those drivers."

The Hardest Working Player of the Week is sponsored by The Peterson School. The Peterson School is now enrolling for their spring semester in Woburn, Westwood, Worcester, and Haverhill. To learn more, visit petersonschool.com

Boston Bruinscharlie mcavoy
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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