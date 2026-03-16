Celtics sign Max Shulga to standard, two-year deal

The Celtics have signed Max Shulga to a two-year standard contract, according to the team. Shulga, the 57th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has spent most of the 2025-26 season with the Maine Celtics.

Shulga averaged 16.2 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 23 regular-season games with Maine. He’s posted an efficient shooting percentage — a 5.4-of-12.3 mark from the field and 2.6-for-6.4 clip from deep — in 34.5 minutes per game. His 1.7 steals per game are tied for 20th in the G League.

The VCU alum has played only four regular-season games for the Celtics, playing six minutes and missing his only field goal attempt.

Boston’s decision to convert Shulga’s two-way deal to a standard contract helps it comply with the NBA’s minimum roster rules while staying out of the luxury tax. Remaining below the tax for the remainder of this season and in 2026-27 will allow the franchise to avoid any penalties for repeating tax-paying penalties, which are strictly financial repercussions. Roster-building punishments are applied when teams cross into the first and second aprons, with the latter yielding much harsher consequences.

NBA franchises must stay out of the luxury tax in three of the previous four years. In the Celtics' situation, they must be non-tax-paying teams for two consecutive seasons after paying the tax in three consecutive years. That means they'll likely stay out of the luxury tax for the 2026-27 season to reset their clock, allowing them the option to go all in the following year.