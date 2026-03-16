Bruins blow another lead, fall to Devils in overtime

Mar 16, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

With a 2-0 lead in the opening 14:29 of play, the Bruins appeared set to make quick work of the Devils on Monday night. But from there, the Bruins blew yet another multi-goal lead, had to fight back in the third period, and settle for just one point on the way to a 4-3 overtime loss at Newark's Prudential Center.

The latest overtime setback had a little bit of extra sting to it, too, as the Bruins were less than seven seconds away from sending this game to a shootout before the Devils' Paul Cotter went top shelf on Joonas Korpisalo for the win.

Korpisalo, who finished with 30 saves on 34 shots, was also dynamite in the extra session, with four overtime saves before Cotter's game-winning goal.

David Pastrnak led the way for the Bruins in this one, as he scored the game's first goal and Boston's third and final goal of the evening. The goals were Pastrnak's 25th and 26th of the season, making him a nine-time 25-goal scorer for the Bruins.

Second-line center Pavel Zacha scored Boston's second goal of the night, which was good for his 20th goal of the season. The strike was Zacha's fifth goal and 10th point in 10 games since returning to the Boston lineup out of the Olympic break.

But for the Bruins, trouble came on the man advantage, as the Bruins went a dreadful 0-for-3 on the man advantage, including a whiff on a 5-on-3 opportunity. This has been Boston's biggest issue since coming out of the break, as the club has connected on just four of their 35 power-play opportunities in their last 10 games.