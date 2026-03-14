Celtics take care of business with home win over Wizards

The Boston Celtics had no business doing anything but winning on Saturday against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden, and made sure that was the end result.

Powered by a dominant second quarter, the C's pulled away from the Wizards in the first half and never looked back, holding off a late rally for a 111-100 win on Saturday at TD Garden. Boston outscored Washington 35-14 in the second frame, leading by as many as 30 points in the game, which effectively put it out of reach.

Center Neemias Queta was virtually unstoppable for the Celtics down low, shooting 11-of-13 (86.4%) from the floor for a game-high 24 points, to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocked shots. Six of Queta's 10 boards came at the offensive end, keying their massive 54-30 lead in points in the paint.

The Celtics had six players score in double-figures in the game, including all five starters. Jayson Tatum nearly logged a triple-double with 20 points, a team-high 14 rebounds, and seven assists. Luka Garza scored 15 off the bench on 5-for-6 (83.3%) shooting, his highest offensive output since Feb. 4 against the Houston Rockets.