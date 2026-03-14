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Celtics reportedly set to make an addition to roster

Bassey, who played with the Celtics during Summer League play, is the latest addition to the NBA roster.

Ty Anderson
Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) and center Charles Bassey (28) at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) and center Charles Bassey (28) at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In their latest effort to round out the bottom of their roster, the Celtics plan to add Charles Bassey to their roster on a 10-day contract.

Word of Boston's latest upcoming move, which is predicated on staying out of the tax, was first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

If Bassey's name sounds familiar, that's because the 25-year-old big played for the Celtics' during the Summer League last year. Bassey dominated during his Summer League stint with the Celtics to the tune of 15.3 points and 11 rebounds per game, along with a field goal percentage north of 70 percent, but Bassey was unable to parlay that into a training camp tryout with the C's.

Opting to remain stateside, Bassey has spent the majority of his 2025-26 season in the G League, but has made three NBA appearances this season between Memphis and Philly (each run came while on 10-day contracts), and has averaged 3.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 12 minutes per game. 

In the G League this season, Bassey has averaged 20.5 points per game on 60.6 percent shooting, along with 12.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 20 games between Santa Cruz (17 games) and Delaware (three games).

Boston's move to add Bassey comes after the expiration of 10-day contracts for both Dalano Banton and Josh Tonje. When Tonje's deal expired, the Celtics signed him to another two-way contract, while Banton and the C's parted ways.

Boston Celtics
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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