Celtics reportedly set to make an addition to roster

In their latest effort to round out the bottom of their roster, the Celtics plan to add Charles Bassey to their roster on a 10-day contract.

Word of Boston's latest upcoming move, which is predicated on staying out of the tax, was first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

If Bassey's name sounds familiar, that's because the 25-year-old big played for the Celtics' during the Summer League last year. Bassey dominated during his Summer League stint with the Celtics to the tune of 15.3 points and 11 rebounds per game, along with a field goal percentage north of 70 percent, but Bassey was unable to parlay that into a training camp tryout with the C's.

Opting to remain stateside, Bassey has spent the majority of his 2025-26 season in the G League, but has made three NBA appearances this season between Memphis and Philly (each run came while on 10-day contracts), and has averaged 3.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 12 minutes per game.

In the G League this season, Bassey has averaged 20.5 points per game on 60.6 percent shooting, along with 12.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 20 games between Santa Cruz (17 games) and Delaware (three games).