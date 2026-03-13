Romeo Doubs is diving right into working with Drake Maye and the Patriots

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) looks on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field.

It certainly seems like free agent wide receiver Romeo Doubs can't wait to get to work with the New England Patriots - literally.

On Thursday, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf spoke to reporters as the team introduced the new free agents. Wolf shared a story of just how quick Doubs was to jumping into preparing for the Patriots' offense.

"I don’t know if you guys saw him, he was already in the playbook," Wolf recalled. "He was on his iPad, learning the formations while I was trying to get him to sign his contract this morning. So, it was pretty cool.”

As for Doubs himself, the 25-year-old wideout listed a few familiar names when talking about what drew him to the Patriots. ​“It was a great opportunity I felt like I couldn’t pass on,” Doubs said. “I know I’m going to be around a great group of guys. Going to be around a great young quarterback in Drake [Maye], great coaching staff in [Mike] Vrabel and Josh [McDaniels].”

​“I spoke with Drake. He’s an amazing person to be around,” Doubs added. “I love his personality, and I just love who he is as a person.”

"Obviously his growth as a player on and off the field that's really big," Doubs continued when talking about what stood out to him about Maye. "And I think just being able to lead the team."

While he's diving into the overall playbook, Doubs - who Wolf noted has the flexibility to play multiple wide receiver spots - said the Patriots haven't talked to him about any specific role yet. Whatever it ends up being though, he's ready for.

"They haven't told me anything I wouldn't expect to obviously have a specific role other than just wherever I am on the field. That can be in heavy personnel where I've got to block the defender or being in whatever amount of packages that there is where I can do my one-eleventh."