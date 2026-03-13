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Patriots add offensive line coach from college level

The New England Patriots are reportedly hiring offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster to their staff for 2026.

Alex Barth
New Florida offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster runs blocking drills during Florida Gators’ last open Spring football practice before the Orange and Blue Game at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

New Florida offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster runs blocking drills during Florida Gators’ last open Spring football practice before the Orange and Blue Game at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

The New England Patriots spent the majority of this week adding new players to their roster as NFL Free Agency opened. However they closed out the week by adding to their coaching staff.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are hiring Florida Gators assistant offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster. The Patriots' pursuit of Decoster was first reported by Mark Daniels of MassLive earlier this week.

Decoster comes to the Patriots after spending the last two years with the Gators. Before that he was with the Cleveland Browns in quality control and general offensive assistant roles between 2021 and 2023. Prior to that he coached at the college level at Nevada, West Virginia State, Old Dominion, and LSU - where he played right tackle from 2006 to 2010.

In New England Decoster will join offensive line coach Doug Marrone and assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling in that room. He keeps the number of offensive line coaches at three - last year Robert Kugler also was an assistant offensive line coach for the Patriots but was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason at their tight ends coach.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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