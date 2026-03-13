Patriots add offensive line coach from college level

New Florida offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster runs blocking drills during Florida Gators’ last open Spring football practice before the Orange and Blue Game at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The New England Patriots spent the majority of this week adding new players to their roster as NFL Free Agency opened. However they closed out the week by adding to their coaching staff.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are hiring Florida Gators assistant offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster. The Patriots' pursuit of Decoster was first reported by Mark Daniels of MassLive earlier this week.

Decoster comes to the Patriots after spending the last two years with the Gators. Before that he was with the Cleveland Browns in quality control and general offensive assistant roles between 2021 and 2023. Prior to that he coached at the college level at Nevada, West Virginia State, Old Dominion, and LSU - where he played right tackle from 2006 to 2010.