Diego Fagundez returns to Revolution as free agent

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 13, 2026) – The New England Revolution announced today that the club has signed forward/winger Diego Fagundez to a one-year contract through the remainder of the 2026 Major League Soccer season with a club option through the 2027 MLS campaign (June 2027). Fagundez, who owns the most goal contributions among active MLS players, returns to New England where he spent the first 10 seasons of his MLS career as the club’s first Homegrown Player signing.

Now a 16-year veteran in MLS, Fagundez has netted 79 goals along with 79 assists over 424 regular season appearances, 10th most on the MLS all-time list, between New England, Austin FC (2021-2023), and the LA Galaxy (2023-2025). His appearance and goal totals are both fourth among all active players, while his 158 goal contributions are the most in MLS today and the 15th most all-time.

The 31-year-old attacker owns an additional 12 games played, six of them starts, in the MLS Cup Playoffs, most recently collecting four appearances and one assist during the Galaxy’s run to the MLS Cup title in 2024. He was voted the LA Galaxy’s 2025 Player of the Year after recording six goals and three assists during the team’s title defense. Last year, he also became the eighth player in league history to reach the 75-goal, 75-assist mark, and became the youngest player to record 300 MLS starts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Diego Fagundez back to the New England Revolution, the place where he started his career and truly made his mark as our inaugural Homegrown signing,” Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. “Diego is an excellent addition to our group who brings a proven track record of offensive productivity, technical quality, and deep MLS experience that will strengthen our attack and give us more options moving forward.”

A native of Montevideo, Uruguay, and raised in Leominster, Mass., Fagundez’s name remains etched across the club’s record books, as he ranks among the top five players in Revolution history in MLS games played (T-2nd), goals scored (2nd), and assists (4th). He became the youngest debutant and goalscorer in Revolution club history in August 2011 at just 16 years old – a distinction he still holds.

The first of now 16 players to sign to New England’s MLS roster after developing in the Revolution Academy, he made 261 MLS regular season appearances for New England with 53 goals and 45 assists over his first 10 seasons. The Revolution Team MVP in 2013, Fagundez helped New England reach the MLS Cup in 2014 and is one of only four players in team annals to log 40 goals and 40 assists in league play.

“Adding Diego Fagundez to our roster provides yet another dangerous element to our team in the attacking end,” Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović said. “Diego’s achievements in MLS and with the Revolution are well documented, but even more importantly, his level has only continued to increase as he has matured as a player. With over 400 MLS appearances at only 31 years old, we are fortunate to have a player of Diego’s caliber in New England. I look forward to integrating him into the group quickly.”

“When I left New England, I knew I wanted to return here one day to play for the fans who have supported me since I was a teenager,” Fagundez said. “I feel I have grown tremendously both on and off the pitch over these last few years. My family and I are so excited to be back with the club that gave me my first professional opportunity. The Revolution and our supporters have always held a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to take the pitch at Gillette Stadium again soon representing my boyhood club.”

New England will host its home opener this Sunday, March 15, when the Revolution welcome FC Cincinnati to Gillette Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Sunday’s match airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to the home opener via the club’s local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution forward/winger Diego Fagundez to a one-year contract through the remainder of the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with a club option through the 2027 MLS campaign (June 2027), on March 13, 2026.