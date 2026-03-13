Celtics fall to Thunder in back-and-forth battle, 104-102

Mar 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves the ball down the court as Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Just like they have all season, an undermanned Celtics team walked into a game that they didn’t have much business winning and found themselves locked in a battle with the league’s best.

Jaylen Brown (34 points) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35 points) battled it out for much of the second half in what could very well have decided the MVP award, as the Thunder had just enough at the end to pull out a 104-102 win on Thursday night.

It certainly wasn’t the first time the Celtics walked onto a court undermanned this season, so it’s no surprise they didn’t skip a beat throughout the first half. Boston opened up with an 11-10 lead as Sam Hauser and Pritchard both knocked down a couple baskets to settle the Cs into the game.

It did appear that the Celtics success could be short lived as the Thunder, and Chet Holmgren, sprinted out on an 11-3 run to regain a five point lead. Holmgren got Oklahoma City going with seven early points.

But just like Boston has all season long, it relied on its depth to flourish in bigger spots. Hugo Gonzalez and Ron Harper Jr. immediately chipped in off the bench, capitalizing off of the Thunder’s five first-quarter turnovers to take a 28-27 lead after one.

The Celtics stayed hot in the second as Jordan Walsh stepped off the bench and sprinted Boston out to a nine points lead with eight quick second quarter points. The Cs continued to make OKC pay for its sloppy ball handling too, scoring 14 points off turnovers early in the second.

With the Thunder suddenly looking like a team that was ripe for the picking, Gilgeous-Alexander settled things down with 13 fast points, sparking an 11-0 run as the Thunder retook the lead. The MVP favorite led all scorers in the first half with 17 points.

Boston didn’t shy away as the MVP had the building awake again though, instead rising to the occasion from deep. The Cs connected on four straight triples to end the half, highlighted by yet another Pritchard buzzer-beating three as Boston went to the break up 59-56.

Boston’s bench was a big factor in keeping pace with the Thunder in the first half, especially as Brown found himself in some early foul trouble. The bench combined for 27 first-half points, with Gonzalez leading the way with nine points.

While the bench held their own throughout the first 24, Brown held up his end of the MVP battle with SGA in the third. The forward scored 14 in the frame as his counterpart on the other side of the floor made some history.

Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down a jumper midway through the third to cross 20 points and set the record for most consecutive 20-point games with 127, passing Wilt Chamberlain.

Boston and OKC continued to trade blows deep into the fourth quarter as Brown and Gilgeous-Alexander turned Thursday night’s game into an old-fashioned standoff. Brown crossed the 30 point mark after Lu Dort got too aggressive on a three-point attempt, knocking down all three as Boston took a 94-93 lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander followed that up with a shot that only he can make look easy, smoothly stepping back to bury a midrange jumper and give the Thunder a 98-94 lead with under four minutes to play.

A couple more jabs back and forth, and SGA buried what appeared to be the one that put down Brown and the Cs despite a valiant fight, smoothly rising up and hitting a midrange jumper to put OKC up 102-100.

Brown had one more in him.

The C’s star stepped off his back foot and knocked down a tough, deep two to once again match the MVP and his building.

The final defensive possession went about as good as it could go for Boston, stopping SGA from taking the final shot, but Holmgren was there to collect an offensive rebound and got fouled with 0.8 seconds remaining. The big man knocked down both of his free throws to take a 104-102 lead.

A desperation Pritchard three fell short of the rim at the buzzer as the Thunder held on for the win.