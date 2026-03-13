3 Stars: Sharks’ Eklund scores insane goal vs. Bruins

Mar 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) bats the puck out of the air for a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

For the first time since Dec. 23, the Bruins skated back to their locker room on the third level of TD Garden without another two points banked away.

For 60 minutes, the high-flying Sharks took it to the Bruins with what felt like back-breaking goal after back-breaking goal, and refused to let the Bruins generate any momentum the other way.

“We were just looking for that one goal [and] it just didn’t happen for maybe too long,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said following the loss. “It was just a little bit off [Thursday]. We just weren’t as sharp and they took advantage."

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: David Pastrnak

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: David Pastrnak #88 of the Bruins looks on during the first period against the San Jose Sharks TD Garden on March 12, 2026. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One Bruins player who did bring it in this one? David Pastrnak.

With an assist on Fraser Minten's garbage-time marker and then the scorer on Boston's second and final goal of the evening, the Bruins would've been shutout had it not been for Pastrnak's offensive involvement in this one.

And even though he was unable to find the back of the net before the Sharks already put four on the board, Pastrnak has some definite jump in this game, and was the Black and Gold's most dynamic and creative offensive threat throughout the evening. This was noticeable in the third period of last Sunday's overtime loss to the Penguins, too. For as frustrating as the Bruins have been post-Olympics (and boy have they been frustrating), I do think we're beginning to see No. 88 do what he can to put the team on his back down the stretch.

2nd Star: Alex Nedeljkovic

Mar 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) looks to clear the puck away from Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

Sturm did not think that the Bruins made life as difficult on Sharks netminder Alex Nedeljkovic as they could have and should have in this one. Sturm's probably right about that, too, as Nedeljkovic saw a whole lot of unscreened point shots from the Boston defensemen in what was a 39-save victory.

But 39 saves is 39 saves (tying a season-high for the 30-year-old), and Nedeljkovic was damn good for the Sharks when tested early in this contest.

He was excellent throughout the whole game, to be honest, but he was really on point in the first period with a perfect 14-for-14 line in goal. He truly gave San Jose everything they could've asked for before they broke things open with a pair of goals in a five-minute span in the third period.

1st Star: William Eklund

Mar 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson/Imagn Images)

Ryan Warsofsky and the San Jose Sharks have so much young talent — obviously headlined by the dynamic duo of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith — that you sorta forget about someone like William Eklund.

But despite being 'buried' on San Jose's third line, the No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft made sure all of TD Garden noticed him Thursday night with one of the sickest goals you'll see this year.

My goodness.