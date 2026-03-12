LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox provide update on Romy Gonzalez

The Red Sox have provided a medical update on utility player Romy Gonzalez.

Ty Anderson
Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following a shutdown from baseball activities earlier in spring training, Romy Gonzalez has officially gone under the knife in an attempt to address the shoulder issues that plagued both his offseason and year to date.

"Red Sox infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez today underwent a successful left shoulder arthroscopic debridement," the Red Sox announced Thursday night. "The procedure was performed by Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama."

While the team did not offer up a timeline for a return to action for Gonzalez, it is worth noting that the club did place him on the 60-day injured list following the announcement. It's also believed that such an operation comes with a recovery timeline of at least two months, which is obviously in line with the 60-day injured list movement as it relates to Gonzalez.

Prior to his aforementioned shutdown and surgery, Gonzalez had received a PRP injection in an attempt to alleviate the discomfort in that shoulder.

In 96 games for Boston last season, Gonzalez set single-season highs in home runs (nine), RBIs (53), doubles (23), average (.305), and OPS (.826). And Gonzalez, known mostly for his work against lefty pitching, even displayed improvement against righties, with a .286 average and 16 extra-base hits (including two home runs) in 185 at-bats against righty pitching in 2025.

In other words, it's a significant loss to a Red Sox lineup that's already lost quite a bit of its pop from where it was this time last year.

Not exactly blindsided by the news, the Sox did address a potential Gonzalez absence with the signing of super-utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa earlier this offseason. In nine spring training games, ‘IKF’ has hit .389 (7-for-18), and is in the running with Marcelo Mayer to be Boston's starting second baseman out of the gate this season, which was at one point was one of the positions that Gonzalez was frequently projected to start the season.

Gonzalez was also a viable option at first base, and this injury (along with the injury to Triston Casas), has basically locked Willson Contreras in as Boston's everyday first baseman to begin the 2026 season.

The Red Sox will have another 12 spring training games before they begin their 2026 season in Cincinnati on Mar. 26.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
