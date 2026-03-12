LISTEN LIVE

Eliot Wolf gives surprising answer when asked about Stefon Diggs release

Is a reunion in store for Stefon Diggs and the Patriots. Eliot Wolf addressed that and more about the wide receiver’s release.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 14: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' first major move of the 2026 NFL offseason was releasing wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Despite being the Patriots' leading receiver in a season where the Patriots' offense ranked second overall, the team elected to move on from him after just one season in New England.

On Thursday, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf spoke to reporters for the first time since that decision. He cited multiple reasons for the cut.

"A variety of factors. Looking at financials, ability, a lot of things go into this. We have nothing but respect for Stefon. He was an absolute warrior for us as I said to him um multiple times after games. Just really appreciate all his contributions to the team."

In terms of the financials, Diggs was due $6 million dollars on March 13, adding to a $20.6 million base salary and $26.5 million cap hit. That element was widely reported as a consideration prior to Diggs' release, including a potential restructuring of his contract.

"We talked about a variety of options, and ultimately went in this direction," Wolf said when asked if a new contract was considered. "Excited to move forward with the guys that we signed today."

Diggs, 32, was the first Patriots receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards since 2019 in his first year with the team last year. In 17 games he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. However given his age he did not represent a long-term answer for the Patriots at the position.

So for now Diggs remains a free agent free to sign with any team - including the Patriots. While maybe unlikely, Wolf didn't rule out "revisiting" talks with Diggs.

"I wouldn't say the door's closed," he said. "I mean, again, we're going to look through every way we possibly can to to help improve the team."

It is worth noting that wile the door is not closed on a Diggs return, the team has signed a wide receiver that profiles similarly as a stylistic replacement in Romeo Doubs. Doubs is entering his age-26 season.

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
L-R: Maxx Crosby and A.J. Brown, who have both been the topic of trade rumors this NFL offseason. Eliot Wolf
NFLEliot Wolf addresses two major rumors swirling around the PatriotsAlex Barth
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 24: Alijah Vera-Tucker #75 of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NFLHow Alijah Vera-Tucker fits into the Patriots’ offensive lineAlex Barth
Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown (44) during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots sign second former Titans safety in free agencyAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect