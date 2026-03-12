Eliot Wolf gives surprising answer when asked about Stefon Diggs release

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 14: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots' first major move of the 2026 NFL offseason was releasing wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Despite being the Patriots' leading receiver in a season where the Patriots' offense ranked second overall, the team elected to move on from him after just one season in New England.

On Thursday, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf spoke to reporters for the first time since that decision. He cited multiple reasons for the cut.

"A variety of factors. Looking at financials, ability, a lot of things go into this. We have nothing but respect for Stefon. He was an absolute warrior for us as I said to him um multiple times after games. Just really appreciate all his contributions to the team."

In terms of the financials, Diggs was due $6 million dollars on March 13, adding to a $20.6 million base salary and $26.5 million cap hit. That element was widely reported as a consideration prior to Diggs' release, including a potential restructuring of his contract.

"We talked about a variety of options, and ultimately went in this direction," Wolf said when asked if a new contract was considered. "Excited to move forward with the guys that we signed today."

Diggs, 32, was the first Patriots receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards since 2019 in his first year with the team last year. In 17 games he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. However given his age he did not represent a long-term answer for the Patriots at the position.

So for now Diggs remains a free agent free to sign with any team - including the Patriots. While maybe unlikely, Wolf didn't rule out "revisiting" talks with Diggs.

"I wouldn't say the door's closed," he said. "I mean, again, we're going to look through every way we possibly can to to help improve the team."