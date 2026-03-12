Bruins can’t keep up with Sharks in 4-2 loss

Mar 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Jose Sharks center Michael Misa (77) scores into an ermpty net off a pass by left wing William Eklund (72) during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Bruins knew they would have their hands full with Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini.

But on Thursday night, it was the litany of the Sharks' other young stars that did the damage on Jeremy Swayman and put an end to Boston's 13-game home win streak with a 4-2 win over the Bruins at TD Garden.

Powered by goals from four different skaters, the Sharks struck first at the 5:57 mark of the opening frame when Michael Misa finished off a great setup from William Eklund to beat Swayman.

The goal would hold as the lone tally of the opening frame, which was cruel to the Bruins in the sense that they had doubled-up the Sharks in shots in the opening 20, at 14-7.

It would only get worse for the Bruins in the middle frame, too, as veteran winger Tyler Toffoli's power-play tally held as the lone marker of a period that saw Boston outshoot the Sharks at a 13-11 clip.

The Sharks needed just a 5:07 span in the third period to double their lead to 4-0, too, with a shorthanded goal from Collin Graf and a brilliant goal from Eklund to by all means put this game to bed before the Bruins could even put one by Sharks netminder Alex Nedeljkovic (39 saves) despite their furious efforts.

The Bruins did get a pair of garbage-time tallies before time ran out on them in this one, with goals from Fraser Minten and David Pastrnak in the losing effort.