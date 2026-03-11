Patriots make significant free-agent addition in secondary

The New England Patriots are bringing in an accomplished veteran defender who has familiarity with Mike Vrabel.

Former Titans safety Kevin Byard is joining the Pats on a one-year, $9 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Byard, 32, is coming off his third first team All-Pro season with the Chicago Bears and reunites with Vrabel from their time together in Tennessee.

Byard, 32, made eight pass breakups for the Bears in 2025, and seven of them were interceptions, which led the NFL. He also logged 93 total tackles and four tackles for loss, while starting all 17 games and playing 100% of defensive snaps for Chicago.

Originally a 2016 third-round pick to the Titans, Byard elevated his game in his first season under Vrabel, nabbing his first All-Pro honr in 2017. He also earned first team All-Pro honors in 2021. The Titans traded him to the Eagles during Vrabel's final season there, so apparently, no hard feelings.

A versatile safety who can impact the game in a number of ways, Byard played the majority of snaps for the Bears last season as a deep safety, likely making him a direct replacement for free agent-to-be Jaylinn Hawkins. He also lined up at times in the box and in the slot, and occasionally on the line.