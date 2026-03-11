LISTEN LIVE

Patriots make significant free-agent addition in secondary

The Pats addressed a need in the safety room while bringing in a three-time All-Pro that is familiar with Mike Vrabel’s defense.

Matt Dolloff
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 20: Kevin Byard III #31 of the Chicago Bears runs on to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are bringing in an accomplished veteran defender who has familiarity with Mike Vrabel.

Former Titans safety Kevin Byard is joining the Pats on a one-year, $9 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Byard, 32, is coming off his third first team All-Pro season with the Chicago Bears and reunites with Vrabel from their time together in Tennessee.

Byard, 32, made eight pass breakups for the Bears in 2025, and seven of them were interceptions, which led the NFL. He also logged 93 total tackles and four tackles for loss, while starting all 17 games and playing 100% of defensive snaps for Chicago.

Originally a 2016 third-round pick to the Titans, Byard elevated his game in his first season under Vrabel, nabbing his first All-Pro honr in 2017. He also earned first team All-Pro honors in 2021. The Titans traded him to the Eagles during Vrabel's final season there, so apparently, no hard feelings.

A versatile safety who can impact the game in a number of ways, Byard played the majority of snaps for the Bears last season as a deep safety, likely making him a direct replacement for free agent-to-be Jaylinn Hawkins. He also lined up at times in the box and in the slot, and occasionally on the line.

Byard isn't necessarily a long-term option, having signed a one-year deal at age 32. But this move still counts as an upgrade over Hawkins at free safety, an improvement in their ball skills on defense, and a leadership addition that takes the pressure off Craig Woodson to take on that kind of role in his second season.

Next: Patriots Free Agent Tracker

kevin byardNew England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyPatriots Offseason News
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown (44) during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots sign second former Titans safety in free agencyAlex Barth
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Julian Hill #89 of the Miami Dolphins participates in warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Cowboys 22-20. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots add ex-Dolphins tight end in free agencyMatt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Jaylinn Hawkins #21 of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass in the end zone in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NFLOne safety in, one safety out for the PatriotsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect