Patriots add veteran linebacker in free agency

The Pats retooled their linebacker depth on the third day of NFL free agency, agreeing to a one-year deal with a new veteran who was last in Miami.

Matt Dolloff
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: K.J. Britt #3 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a blocked field goal attempt during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have retooled their linebacker depth chart on Wednesday, bringing in a new face after losing two players.

As first reported by Adam Schefter, the Pats are signing former Dolphins linebacker K.J. Britt to a one-year deal. Britt, 26, is a five-year veteran who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before spending the 2025 campaign in Miami.

Britt played all 17 games for the Dolphins last season, with one start. He played just 14% of defensive snaps, while contributing more as a special teamer (77% of ST snaps). He does have experience playing a regular role on defense, having played 65% of defensive snaps in 2024 with the Bucs.

An inside linebacker and special teams cornerstone for the Dolphins, Britt would play almost exclusively in the box on defense, and projects to play on every special teams unit for the Patriots, except field goal kicks. He provides insurance for the defense, where the front office is still deciding on restricted free agent-to-be Jack Gibbens.

The Patriots linebacker and edge rusher rooms are set to look much different in 2026. They've lost K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency and released Anfernee Jennings and Jahlani Tavai, while bringing in Dre'Mont Jones off the open market. On special teams, Gibbens, Tavai, and Jennings were regular contributors, so they needed a replacement and insurance in that area as well.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
