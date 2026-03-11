Patriots add veteran linebacker in free agency

The New England Patriots have retooled their linebacker depth chart on Wednesday, bringing in a new face after losing two players.

As first reported by Adam Schefter, the Pats are signing former Dolphins linebacker K.J. Britt to a one-year deal. Britt, 26, is a five-year veteran who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before spending the 2025 campaign in Miami.

Britt played all 17 games for the Dolphins last season, with one start. He played just 14% of defensive snaps, while contributing more as a special teamer (77% of ST snaps). He does have experience playing a regular role on defense, having played 65% of defensive snaps in 2024 with the Bucs.

An inside linebacker and special teams cornerstone for the Dolphins, Britt would play almost exclusively in the box on defense, and projects to play on every special teams unit for the Patriots, except field goal kicks. He provides insurance for the defense, where the front office is still deciding on restricted free agent-to-be Jack Gibbens.