Patriots add ex-Dolphins tight end in free agency

The Pats continued to address their blocking issues on offense with their latest free-agent signing.

Matt Dolloff
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Julian Hill #89 of the Miami Dolphins participates in warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Cowboys 22-20. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New England Patriots continued to address their issues in the trenches on offense Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with tight end Julian Love. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first broke the news of the Love signing, along with safety Mike Brown.

UPDATE: Hill is getting a three-year deal from the Patriots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Hill, 25, signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and has played 45 of 51 possible games as mainly a blocking tight end. He was inline on 310 of 441 offensive snaps in 2025, with roughly an even split between the left and right side (via Pro Football Focus). He chipped in as a pass-catcher with 27 receptions over the past two seasons and occasionally lined up in the backfield.

The ex-Dolphin is merely the latest in what's been a concerted effort by the Patriots to improve their blocking in front of quarterback Drake Maye, beyond just the offensive line. They also signed guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and fullback Reggie Gilliam on Monday.

Needs remain for tackle depth in New England. But the Patriots have certainly shown a commitment to protecting their young franchise quarterback and beefing up their run game, and they're hoping that the collective group proves to vastly improve upon a disappointing playoff run and an ugly Super Bowl performance.

Next: Patriots Free Agent Tracker

