Patriots add ex-Dolphins tight end in free agency

The New England Patriots continued to address their issues in the trenches on offense Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with tight end Julian Love. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first broke the news of the Love signing, along with safety Mike Brown.

UPDATE: Hill is getting a three-year deal from the Patriots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Hill, 25, signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and has played 45 of 51 possible games as mainly a blocking tight end. He was inline on 310 of 441 offensive snaps in 2025, with roughly an even split between the left and right side (via Pro Football Focus). He chipped in as a pass-catcher with 27 receptions over the past two seasons and occasionally lined up in the backfield.

The ex-Dolphin is merely the latest in what's been a concerted effort by the Patriots to improve their blocking in front of quarterback Drake Maye, beyond just the offensive line. They also signed guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and fullback Reggie Gilliam on Monday.