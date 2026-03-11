Patriots moving on from linebacker Anfernee Jennings

The Patriots are making a roster cut just before the official start of the league year: as broken by Adam Schefter, they're releasing linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

Cutting Jennings will shave $4 million in salary and bonuses off the books, and create about $3.8M in cap space (via Spotrac). Jennings was an effective edge-setting linebacker in a limited role under Mike Vrabel in 2025, and played well in the playoffs, with two sacks, 16 total tackles, and three tackles for loss in four games.

Jennings is still just 28 years old and proved in the playoffs that he has plenty left in the proverbial tank. His next team would be adding a very good run-defender on the edge and an intense competitor on the field. He's struggled to create pressure on his own, but can make plays on opposing quarterbacks when space opens up for him.