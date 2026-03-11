LISTEN LIVE

Patriots moving on from linebacker Anfernee Jennings

The Patriots are undergoing a big makeover at the edge rusher position after their latest moves — and non-moves.

Matt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Anfernee Jennings #33 of the New England Patriots tackles Jaylen Wright #5 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Patriots are making a roster cut just before the official start of the league year: as broken by Adam Schefter, they're releasing linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

Cutting Jennings will shave $4 million in salary and bonuses off the books, and create about $3.8M in cap space (via Spotrac). Jennings was an effective edge-setting linebacker in a limited role under Mike Vrabel in 2025, and played well in the playoffs, with two sacks, 16 total tackles, and three tackles for loss in four games.

Jennings is still just 28 years old and proved in the playoffs that he has plenty left in the proverbial tank. His next team would be adding a very good run-defender on the edge and an intense competitor on the field. He's struggled to create pressure on his own, but can make plays on opposing quarterbacks when space opens up for him.

Between Jennings' departure and now K'Lavon Chaisson leaving to join the Washington Commanders, the Patriots still need to add edge-rushing talent if they want to markedly improve upon a 2025 season in which they had trouble generating pressure without blitzing. The 31st pick in the NFL Draft would be a good opportunity to add a young, high-upside prospect, and a number of veterans remain on the open market if they want to continue to explore free agency.

