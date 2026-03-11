One safety in, one safety out for the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Jaylinn Hawkins #21 of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass in the end zone in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Shortly after signing a safety in free agency, the New England Patriots lose one. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report that Jaylinn Hawkins is signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hawkins gets a two-year deal with the Ravens, per Fowler. The reported value of the contract is $10 million. He'll slot in next to All-Pro Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore's back end.

The Patriots first signed Hawkins as a free agent prior to the 2024 season, then re-signed him last spring. In total he played in 32 games making 22 starts. That includes 15 last year when he was on the field over 90% of the time in a safety tandem with rookie Craig Woodson.

Prior to joining the Patriots Hawkins spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers. A 202 fourth-round pick out of Cal, he's entering his seventh NFL season, and turns 29 in August.

While the Patriots are losing Hawkins, they had already signed another safety who projects to play a starting role. Less than an hour before Hawkins' signing broke, it was reported that the Patriots are signing three-time All-Pro Kevin Byard to a one-year deal. Along with Byard and Woodson the Patriots also have Dell Pettus, John Saunders Jr., and Brenden Schooler on the roster at safety.