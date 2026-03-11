K’Lavon Chaisson lands with new team in free agency

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K’lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium.

After one year with the New England Patriots, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson is moving on. On Wednesday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Chaisson is joining the Washington Commanders on a one-year, $12 million deal.

Chaisson, 26, joined the Patriots during last year's free agency. The 2020 first-round pick had spent time with three teams in five years, and signed to a one-year, $5 million contract as he looked to build on a career-high five sacks in 2024. He's Washington's second edge signing, after they added Odafe Oweh on the first day of free agency.

In New England he did exactly that, with 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss in 16 games. He played a starting role on a defense that ranked fourth in the NFL.

Now, the Patriots need to rebuild their edge rusher group continues. While the team did sign Dre'Mont Jones at the start of free agency, they're now down two core players from last year with Chaisson leaving and the Wednesday morning release of Anfernee Jennings.