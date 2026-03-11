LISTEN LIVE

K’Lavon Chaisson lands with new team in free agency

After one year with the New England Patriots, K’Lavon Chaisson is signing with the Washington Commanders in free agency.

Alex Barth
Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K’lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium.

David Butler II-Imagn Images

After one year with the New England Patriots, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson is moving on. On Wednesday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Chaisson is joining the Washington Commanders on a one-year, $12 million deal.

Chaisson, 26, joined the Patriots during last year's free agency. The 2020 first-round pick had spent time with three teams in five years, and signed to a one-year, $5 million contract as he looked to build on a career-high five sacks in 2024. He's Washington's second edge signing, after they added Odafe Oweh on the first day of free agency.

In New England he did exactly that, with 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss in 16 games. He played a starting role on a defense that ranked fourth in the NFL.

Now, the Patriots need to rebuild their edge rusher group continues. While the team did sign Dre'Mont Jones at the start of free agency, they're now down two core players from last year with Chaisson leaving and the Wednesday morning release of Anfernee Jennings.

At the Combine last month, both Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf spoke quite a bit about the edge position and the team's hope to upgrade there. While there still are some options in free agency, the NFL Draft likely now becomes a bigger point of discussion at the position, with a strong class projected.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
