Is the Jaylen Brown ejection another example of lack of respect?

We ask our resident Celtics insider. Plus, a Patriots update.

Adam 12

The Jaylen Brown ejection was the talk of the show this morning after the Celtics lost on the road in San Antonio on Tuesday night.

As we discussed with The Athletic's Jay King on Tuesday morning's show, Gang Green is in for a tough week. With the Spurs and the Thunder on the schedule within days of each other, the Celtics are set to face off against two of the best teams in the NBA. The first of those two games didn't go well, with Boston falling to San Antonio 126-116 at Frost Bank Center. Victor Wembanyama is hard enough to stop when you're any team on any given night. But when you have Jaylen Brown, and you lose Jaylen Brown in the second quarter, it's even harder.

The Jaylen Brown ejection happened after he was given a technical foul for arguing a non-call. Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston sees this as yet another example of Brown's lack of respect across the league. Night in and night out, Brown plays like a superstar. But he's not treated like one by the officials. He's not marketed like one by the league. He was even snubbed by Team USA in the most recent Olympics. When you take these factors into account, you can start to understand his frustration on the court in San Antonio. Forsberg talks more about it in the clip up top.

Pivoting to Patriots

NFL free agency is still supplying plenty of storylines, and we're covering them all weekday mornings on Toucher & Hardy. This morning, we had a check-in from Mike Reiss of ESPN. Mike joins us throughout the NFL regular season and post season. But, as Fred quipped this morning, Mike's season never ends. He was covering the combine, he's covering free agency, and he'll be covering the draft. That is, when he's not frequenting live concerts from '70s and '80s icons like Air Supply.

Fred, Hardy, and Wallach half-jokingly asked Reiss to run down the Pats free agency moves so far. As you'll see in the clip, Mike took the request seriously and talked at length about the players New England has signed so far. He also talked a bit about the Maxx Crosby debacle and the impact that it's having and will continue to have not just on the AFC, but on the entire league.

For more analysis of the Patriots at the trade deadline and beyond, make it a habit of checking the Patriots Offseason Hub, now available on the Sports Hub website and app. The NFL Free Agency Tracker will help you keep tabs on all the moves across the league. Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff will be pounding their laptop keyboards morning, noon, and night to give you all the latest news as it pertains to your New England Patriots. And the Toucher & Hardy show will be talking about all of it, weekday mornings from 6-10 live or anytime via the podcast.

Adam 12Writer
