Schedule Update: Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo Rescheduled for Saturday, August 8

The Revs’ regular season home match against Houston Dynamo FC has been rescheduled. Get the full details.

Sports Hub Staff
HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 28: Mamadou Fofana #2 of the New England Revolution in action during the first half of a match against the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Adam Hunger/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution’s MLS regular season home match against Houston Dynamo FC, originally scheduled for March 7, will now be played on Saturday, Aug. 8 with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Tickets for the postponed March 7 match will be honored on the rescheduled date.

After two games on the road to open the season, the Revolution will begin the 2026 home slate this Sunday, March 15 when FC Cincinnati comes to town for a 2:30 p.m. EST kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch Sunday's matinee on Apple TV or listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio (Portuguese).

Revolution Season Memberships, tickets, and multi-game plans are available now for every Revolution home match in 2026. Visit Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, email tix@revolutionsoccer.net, or call 1-877-GET-REVS. Fans can also watch every minute of Revolution and MLS action with an Apple TV subscription.

