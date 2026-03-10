Schedule Update: Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo Rescheduled for Saturday, August 8

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution’s MLS regular season home match against Houston Dynamo FC, originally scheduled for March 7, will now be played on Saturday, Aug. 8 with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Tickets for the postponed March 7 match will be honored on the rescheduled date.

After two games on the road to open the season, the Revolution will begin the 2026 home slate this Sunday, March 15 when FC Cincinnati comes to town for a 2:30 p.m. EST kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch Sunday's matinee on Apple TV or listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio (Portuguese).

