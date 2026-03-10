Patriots whiffed on acquiring a Colts wide receiver
The more I think about it, the stronger I feel: the Patriots whiffed on acquiring one of potential receivers from the Indianapolis Colts. According to Bert Breer this morning, the…
The more I think about it, the stronger I feel: the Patriots whiffed on acquiring one of potential receivers from the Indianapolis Colts.
According to Bert Breer this morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Pittman and a seventh-round pick from the Colts for only a sixth-round selection. Pittsburgh then promptly signed Pittman to a ythree-year, $59-million contract, an average of just under $20 million per year.
Why is this all important? Because the Pats allegedly went to about $27 million on Pierce before deeming the price to be too high. Which is fine. But given that the Pats have four picks in the sixth round of the draft - that's right, four - they easily could have trumped Pittsburgh's trade offer while finding a suitable replacement for Stefon Diggs in the middle of the field.
So here's the question: did the Pats know Pittman was available? Did they engage in talks? Or were they unwilling topay him, too, in hopes of fortifying a receiving corps that feels short of a good pass catcher in the absence of Diggs and on market that appeaers to be dwindling?