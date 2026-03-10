Patriots Free Agent Tracker: The latest news & rumors on day 2
Get the latest news and rumors on the Pats in NFL free agency in one place at our own live tracker.
The New England Patriots head into Day 2 of NFL free agency having addressed two of their biggest needs, signing edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. They also made an upgrade at the fullback spot with the addition of Reggie Gilliam.
Read below for live updates as it relates to the Pats on Tuesday...
Patriots Free Agency Summary
Here's where the Patriots roster stands based on one day of free agent negotiations across the NFL.
Additions
FB Reggie Gilliam (3 yrs/$12M)
EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (3 yrs/$36.5M)
OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (3 yrs/$48M)
Departures
TE Austin Hooper (Falcons, 1 yr/$3.25M)
OT Vederian Lowe (49ers, 2 yrs/$12M)
LB Jahlani Tavai (Released)
DT Khyiris Tonga (Chiefs, 3 yrs/$21M)
Re-Signed
TE Jack Westover (Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender)
Internal Free Agents
CB Alex Austin
EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson
OT Yasir Durant (RFA non-tender)
LB Jack Gibbens (RFA)
RB Antonio Gibson
S Jaylinn Hawkins
DT Isaiah Iton
OT Thayer Munford Jr.
RB Deneric Prince
DT Jaquelin Roy