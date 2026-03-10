LISTEN LIVE

Patriots Free Agent Tracker: The latest news & rumors on day 2

Get the latest news and rumors on the Pats in NFL free agency in one place at our own live tracker.

Matt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots head into Day 2 of NFL free agency having addressed two of their biggest needs, signing edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. They also made an upgrade at the fullback spot with the addition of Reggie Gilliam.

Read below for live updates as it relates to the Pats on Tuesday...

Patriots Free Agency Summary

Here's where the Patriots roster stands based on one day of free agent negotiations across the NFL.

Additions

FB Reggie Gilliam (3 yrs/$12M)
EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (3 yrs/$36.5M)
OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (3 yrs/$48M)

Departures

TE Austin Hooper (Falcons, 1 yr/$3.25M)
OT Vederian Lowe (49ers, 2 yrs/$12M)
LB Jahlani Tavai (Released)
DT Khyiris Tonga (Chiefs, 3 yrs/$21M)

Re-Signed

TE Jack Westover (Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender)

Internal Free Agents

CB Alex Austin
EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson
OT Yasir Durant (RFA non-tender)
LB Jack Gibbens (RFA)
RB Antonio Gibson
S Jaylinn Hawkins
DT Isaiah Iton
OT Thayer Munford Jr.
RB Deneric Prince
DT Jaquelin Roy

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
