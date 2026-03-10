LISTEN LIVE

All 11 Patriots NFL Draft positions set with release of comp picks

We now know the exact slotting of each of the New England Patriots’ 11 draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays the text “ON THE CLOCK” for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

On Monday afternoon the NFL released this years awarded compensatory picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. While the New England Patriots were not awarded any comp picks after their free agent spending spree last year, this does lock in their Round 4 through Round 7 selections.

Comp picks are awarded at the end of the third through seventh rounds, but the formula for doing so is not public. Depending on where they are placed that can change a pick in the following round by a spot or two.

With eight picks on Day 3, there was a lot of potential movement for the Patriots. Now though, those picks have been locked in. Here's the Patriots' full list of draft selections, including the top three whose spots were already known...

-1st round, 31st overall
-2nd round, 63rd overall
-3rd round, 95th overall
-4th round, 125th overall (Bears, via Chiefs 2025 draft day trade)
-4th round, 131st overall
-5th round, 171st overall
-6th round, 191st overall (Chiefs, via Joshua Uche trade)
-6th round, 198th overall (Vikings through Texans and 49ers, via Keion White trade)
-6th round, 202nd overall (Steelers, via Kyle Dugger trade)
-6th round, 212th overall
-7th round, 247th overall

With the extra fourth- and sixth-round picks, the Patriots are well positioned to move around the board come draft day. However they may not be opposed to making a high volume number of picks either. Since Eliot Wolf arrived as a consultant in 2020, the team has drafted at least 10 players in four of six drafts. That includes making 11 selections last year with seven between Rounds 4 to 7.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and run through April 25. This year's event is being held in Pittsburgh.

New England Patriotsnfl draftPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
