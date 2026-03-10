Free Agency Day 1: Price on Patriots, Epstein on the league

NFL free agency day 1 is in the books. The Patriots have yet to make the type of big moves we're seeing across the league.

Christopher Price leads us off, he of the Boston Globe's Pats beat. He and his colleagues were busy on Monday, tracking all of the moves that the team made, as well as moves affecting the team. You can get a sample of what Christopher has been covering here. In the clip up top, he joined Fred, Hardy, and Wallach to discuss what New England has done so far, what they haven't done, and what fans can expect in the coming days. Remember, the Patriots have just over $43 million in cap space. So they're in a position to spend big.

Here at the Hub, we've been digging deep into the moves made so far. Alex Barth wrote about fullback Reggie Gilliam's three-year deal here. The Pats doled out another three-year deal to address their need at edge rusher, signing Dre'Mont Jones. Matt Dolloff has that story. Then, late last night, New England added guard Alijah Vera-Tucker on yet another three-year deal, according to more reporting from Alex Barth. It's an around-the-clock operation we're running here at 98.5 the Sports Hub. NFL free agency doesn't sleep.

Free Agency Day 1: Across the League

Next up, we have Jori Epstein. Jori is a senior NFL reporter for Yahoo Sports. She joined the show to talk about the big Day 1 signings. Think Mike Evans to San Francisco and Kenneth Walker to Kansas City. She wrote about both of those deals here. She also took part in a conversation that piqued Fred's interest: Are the Jets trying to be mediocre in 2026? Don't worry, we kept the Jets chatter to a minimum, as you'll see in Jori's clip. But here league-wide perspective was welcome and complimented Price's Pats-focused commentary well.

