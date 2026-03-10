Bruins push home win streak to 13 with OT win over Kings

When things aren't going well (or even when they are, actually), Bruins head coach Marco Sturm likes to say that his team needs to play with a 'win a 1-0 game' mindset. So perhaps it's only fitting that the Bruins and Kings, the same Kings system that the Bruins lured Sturm away from this past offseason, both tried to do exactly that in a Tuesday night showdown in Boston.

And the sides got as close as you can get to a 1-0 final without being a 1-0 final, as the Bruins dropped L.A. by a 2-1 overtime final thanks to an overtime burial by Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy at the 1:47 mark of overtime.

The win was Boston's 13th straight on home ice.

Deadlocked at 0-0 through 40 minutes of play, the Bruins broke the ice behind a Mason Lohrei goal at the 8:22 mark of the third frame. It was also an immediate response to a strong save by Jeremy Swayman on an Alex Laferriere deflection opportunity to the right of Swayman just moments before.

Playing with the lead, Swayman made two more big-time saves in quick order, with a pair of stops on the Kings' Artemi Panarin, including a nasty glove snare on Panarin on LA's first look after the Lohrei goal.

And though Swayman's bid for a shutout was snapped behind a Drew Doughty shot that took a weird bounce and went through Swayman at the 14:00 mark, Swayman finished with 14 saves for yet another victory in the Boston net.

The 27-year-old had to battle through layers all game long, too, and was certainly at his best from in-tight. Swayman also had a fantastic save on a Scott Laughton shorthanded breakaway in the middle frame.

The 15 shots allowed, meanwhile, were a season-low for the Bruins. It was also the fewest shots allowed by the B's in a single game since the club held the Capitals to a mere 11 shots in a Dec. 23, 2024 contest.