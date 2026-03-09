Viktor Arvidsson is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week
Bruins winger Viktor Arvidsson is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week ending Mar. 8.
Bruins head coach Marco Sturm knew what a healthy Viktor Arvidsson could bring to the Black and Gold. But for the rest of us, Arvidsson has been a complete surprise, with his latest week-long effort enough to earn him this week's nod as The Peterson School's Hardest Working Player of the Week.
Arvidsson's honor comes after a week that saw him pot two goals and five points in four games for the Bruins. With the 5-foot-9 Arvidsson, it's always going to be gritty and greasy. It's just part of his charm as a scorer. But this week, his most notable goal of the week was certainly a pretty one, as he snuck behind the Washington D and beat Logan Thompson for a breakaway tally.
The goal ultimately held as the game-winning goal in what was a much-needed, bounce-back victory over the Caps at TD Garden. And while the team couldn't turn Saturday's win into a weekend sweep, Arvidsson himself kept it rolling Sunday in Pittsburgh, with two assists, including a beautiful dime that set up Pavel Zacha's third goal of the afternoon in the overtime loss.
“Our line is playing well, and we’re sticking together and playing a good brand of hockey," Arvidsson said of his line with Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt. "It’s competitive this time of year, and that’s what I like.”
Arvidsson and his linemates remained productive throughout the trade deadline, too, which could've meant more for someone like Arvidsson as a pending unrestricted free agent who could've been sold off for a haul.
Speaking with the media last Friday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney seemingly made it clear that he had no interest in moving Arvidsson given how hard of a worker he has been for the B's this season.
