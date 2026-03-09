Viktor Arvidsson is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

Mar 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) watches a face-off against the Washington Capitals during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm knew what a healthy Viktor Arvidsson could bring to the Black and Gold. But for the rest of us, Arvidsson has been a complete surprise, with his latest week-long effort enough to earn him this week's nod as The Peterson School's Hardest Working Player of the Week.

Arvidsson's honor comes after a week that saw him pot two goals and five points in four games for the Bruins. With the 5-foot-9 Arvidsson, it's always going to be gritty and greasy. It's just part of his charm as a scorer. But this week, his most notable goal of the week was certainly a pretty one, as he snuck behind the Washington D and beat Logan Thompson for a breakaway tally.

The goal ultimately held as the game-winning goal in what was a much-needed, bounce-back victory over the Caps at TD Garden. And while the team couldn't turn Saturday's win into a weekend sweep, Arvidsson himself kept it rolling Sunday in Pittsburgh, with two assists, including a beautiful dime that set up Pavel Zacha's third goal of the afternoon in the overtime loss.

“Our line is playing well, and we’re sticking together and playing a good brand of hockey," Arvidsson said of his line with Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt. "It’s competitive this time of year, and that’s what I like.”

Arvidsson and his linemates remained productive throughout the trade deadline, too, which could've meant more for someone like Arvidsson as a pending unrestricted free agent who could've been sold off for a haul.

Speaking with the media last Friday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney seemingly made it clear that he had no interest in moving Arvidsson given how hard of a worker he has been for the B's this season.