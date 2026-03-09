LISTEN LIVE

Vederian Lowe gets 2-year deal in free agency

Left tackle Vederian Lowe is leaving the New England Patriots in free agency, signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Alex Barth
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots will need a new backup left tackle. On Monday, free agent Vederian Lowe signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler who broke the news of the signing, Lowe's two-year contract is worth up to $12 million. It includes $5.75 million guaranteed.

Lowe, 26, was acquired by the Patriots via trade during 2023 roster cuts by sending a sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings. In three seasons in New England Lowe played in 42 games making 25 starts, including 13 in 2024. He was replaced by first-round pick Will Campbell last year, but did start four games towards the end of the season when Campbell suffered a knee injury.

Without Lowe, the Patriots will need to find a new backup left tackle. the only other left tackle besides Campbell currently on the roster are Sebastian Gutierrez and Lorenz Mentz, who both spent time on the practice squad during the year then were retained on a futures contract. Thayer Munford, who has experience at both tackle spots, is a pending free agent.

In San Francisco, Lowe could have a chance to see the field early. The team is currently in a contract dispute with 37-year-old starter Trent Williams.

Lowe is the Patriots' second unrestricted free agent to sign elsewhere. Tight end Austin Hooper signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the day.

For full free agency updates, follow our NFL Free Agency Tracker here.

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
