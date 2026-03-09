LISTEN LIVE

Patriots tight end signs elsewhere in free agency

Tight end Austin Hooper is signing with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, bringing his two-year New England Patriots tenure to an end.

Alex Barth
New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper (81) receives a pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tight end Austin Hooper is moving on from the New England Patriots in free agency. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hooper is signing a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hooper, 31, first signed with the Patriots as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season. He caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns his first year, but last year his production dipped to 21 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Now Hooper returns to Atlanta, where he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career. He also had stops with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders. He overlapped with Mike Vrabel in Tennessee and Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.

This leaves the Patriots with three tight ends on the roster. Veteran Hunter Henry is joined by second-year players CJ Dippre and Marshall Lang.

Tight end is one position where the Patriots may look to get younger this offseason. Asked about this year's NFL Draft during the Combine two weeks ago, Vrabel singled out the tight end position.

"Just looking across the board, I think there's volume at the tight end class," Vrabel said. "Whether they're premium players or what people would say are first-round picks, I just know that when you go and you evaluate other teams and you get ready to play for them, there's a bunch of fourth and fifth round tight ends that end up starting, playing and contributing. So, wherever that value is, I just think that there are some names there."

The Patriots now have five remaining unrestricted free agents in K'Lavon Chaisson, Jaylinn Hawkins, Khyiris Tonga, Vederian Lowe, and Thayer Munford. Stay up-to-date with our NFL Free Agency Tracker here.

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
