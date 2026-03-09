Patriots make decision on pending free agent Jack Westover

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Jack Westover #37 of the New England Patriots lines up during the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots are bringing back fullback Jack Westover before the start of NFL free agency. According to multiple reports on Monday morning the Patriots are tendering Westover, who was a pending exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

Exclusive rights free agents are players who are on expiring contracts with a maximum of two accrued NFL seasons. Teams can tender them at the value of a league-minimum contract. Unlike restricted free agents, once a player is tendered as an ERFA he can not negotiate with other teams.

Westover, 26, joined the Patriots as a practice squad signing midway through the 2024 season as a rookie after starting his career with the Seattle Seahawks as a UDFA out of Washington. He appeared in three games that season playing tight end.

Last year he training camp he made the move to fullback after Brock Lampe got hurt, and played in all 17 games in that role for the Patriots last year. He caught one pass on two targets, playing almost exclusively in a blocking role.