Patriots address pass-rush need with day-1 free-agent signing

The New England Patriots had a need to address at edge rusher this off-season, and they acted quickly to land their guy.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Patriots have agreed to a deal with edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones. According to Jordan Schultz, it's a three-year deal for upt to $39 million.

Jones, 29, began the 2025 season with the Tennessee Titans, before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the deadline. He had been with the Seahawks and Broncos prior to 2025, so there's no overlap between him and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in the NFL. However, Albert Breer said Monday that Vrabel is believed to have been involved in the Buckeyes' recruiting of Jones a decade ago, so there's a likely connection.

A 6-foot-3, 281-pound power rusher, Jones lined up all over the line for the Titans and Ravens in 2025, but mainly as an edge rusher (via Pro Football Focus). He can also line up on either edge, as he had almost an even split on the left and right side.

Jones, 29, set a new career-high in sacks (seven), QB hits (24), and total pressures (51) between the Ravens and Titans last season. It's worth noting that, due to being traded midseason, he reached the rare mark of 18 total games played.