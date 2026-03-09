LISTEN LIVE

Patriots add proven fullback on Day 1 of free agency

The New England Patriots added a proven fullback on the first day of free agency, signing Reggie Gilliam to a three-year deal.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium.

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots' first offensive signing of 2026 free agency comes at fullback. On Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported they've signed Reggie Gilliam.

It's a three-year deal, $12 million for Gilliam, per Garafolo. That includes $6 million in guaranteed money, with $4.4 million in the first year.

Gilliam, 28, comes to the Patriots after six seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He appeared in 94 total games. Mainly used as a lead blocker he has recorded 24 career touches scoring two touchdowns. In addition to his offensive role, he played at least 77% of the team's special teams snaps each of the last five years. He entered the NFL as a UDFA out of Toledo in 2020.

In New England Gilliam will fill a need at fullback, a position the team brought back last year with the return of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Undrafted rookie Brock Lampe was initially expected to handle that role, but after he got hurt in training camp tight end Jack Westover moved to fullback. Lampe and Westover are both still under contract with the Patriots, but given the money Gilliam should step into the job.

That should help a Patriots team that struggled at times to find traction running between the tackles. Overall the Patriots ran for 4.4 yards per carry last year, which ranked 14th overall in the NFL.

Gilliam was the Patriots' second overall signing of the day, after adding edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones. For complete free agency updates, check out our NFL Free Agency Tracker.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football.
